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Beyoncé, Oprah, & More Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Oprah & More Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton

Published on August 26, 2026
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Dolly Parton at Scottrade Center

Following the death of country music icon, actress, and global superstar Dolly Parton, several fans, friends and stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Parton, known for hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” and also changed the landscape of country music with her glamour and flair, died peacefully in Nashville on Tuesday, August 26. According to her family, she passed after a brief battle with cancer.

Following the announcement of her death, several stars, fans, and those who loved Parton took to social media to honor her.

On Wednesday morning, music star and Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, posted a heartwarming tribute to the legend.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” Cyrus stated. “We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”

Keep scrolling to see other beautiful tributes to Dolly Parton from stars including former President Barack Obama, Beyoncé— who she collaborated with on her Cowboy Carter album, Eminem, and more.

Reba McEntire

“Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you.” 

Flavor Flav

“She championed children, education, kindness and overall goodness of human race.”

Lil Nas X

Oprah Winfrey

“No one like her. She brought the light, and we are all better because she was here.”

Keke Palmer

Barack Obama

“It’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton.”

Shaboozey

“You were everyone’s favorite artist. Thank you for giving us some of the greatest music we’ll ever know.”

Eminem

“A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly.”

Beyoncé

“Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.”

Dionne Warwick

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Oprah & More Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton was originally published on foxync.com

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