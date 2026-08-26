Listen Live
Close
Music

Hip-Hop Turns 53: From the Bronx to the World

Hip Hop Turns 53: From the Bronx to the World

The Bronx-born genre of hip hop celebrates its 53rd anniversary, having evolved from local block parties to a global cultural juggernaut that transcends borders and generations.

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Hip-hop emerged from Black and Latino communities in the Bronx in the 1970s, building a new culture.
  • The Hip Hop Museum documents hip-hop's evolution and its impact as a global art form.
  • The museum's mission is to honor hip-hop's history and its continued influence worldwide.
Three portraits: a man with curly hair, a woman with long braided hair, and a woman with long dark hair posing in a gold dress.
Source:

Fifty-three years after hip-hop emerged from the streets of the Bronx, the culture that began with block parties, DJs and young people creating something out of very little has become a global musical powerhouse

The Hip Hop Museum celebrated at Aura 57 in Manhattan, bringing together some of the artists and DJs who helped build the culture alongside a new generation keeping it moving.

Among those turning up to celebrate were hip-hop legend Yo-YoSpecial EdCleoTrapa, luxury fashion designer Romeo Hunte and legendary DJ Red Alert.

Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there for Radio One to bring you the story.

Born in the Bronx

Hip-hop began in the Bronx in the 1970s, emerging from Black and Latino communities at a time when New York’s economic and social landscape was bleak. At parties and gatherings, young DJs, MCs, breakers and graffiti artists began building a new culture from the ground up. The music and movement spread from the Bronx to the rest of New York, then across the country and eventually musically dominated the world.

Rocky Bucano, CEO and co-founder of The Hip-Hop Museum is a Bronx native who began DJing as a teenager in the 1970s.

“Hip Hop is one of the most powerful artistic revolutions to emerge from the United States,” Bucano says about the Museum’s mission.

He describes hip-hop as having become “the most popular art form in the entire planet” and that’s the history The Hip-Hop Museum is honoring.

RELATED STORY: Rappers With the Most Grammy Wins in Hip-Hop History

RELATED STORY: 10 Hip-Hop & Rap Groups You Forgot Existed

The Museum’s permanent home at Bronx Point is designed not simply as a shrine to the past, but as an institution documenting hip-hop’s continuing evolution. Bucano calls it the official record of Hip Hop,” emphasizing that its story belongs not only to New York but to the global community that has embraced the culture. Its official opening is scheduled for spring, 2027 but it stages regular activiations, workshops and exhibitions around the country, 

 Bucano notes that hip-hop is now found everywhere from Brazil and China to Japan, describing it as a culture that has “galvanized the spirit” of people around the world.

The anniversary party did much more than pay tribute to the past; it celebrated that the beats and flow created by young people in the Bronx became a soundtrack for the world and 53 years later is still making history. 

Jazmyn Summers 2024 Headshot
Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers.  
Photos by Melisa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz.  Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Hip Hop Turns 53: From the Bronx to the World was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster advertising a concert event on October 24, 2026 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, featuring Majic 102.1 radio station's "Under the Stars" summer concert series with Babyface and Keyshia Cole. Includes ticket pricing and sponsor information.
Majic Under The Stars  |  J. Bachelor

Majic Under The Stars Flash Sale: 2 Tickets $55, 4-Pack $99!!

Comments
Police Tape
Local  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s H -Town Headlines

Comments
Driving Houston’s highways observing the large overpasses
Kandi Eastman  |  Kandi Eastman

Houston, We Have a Driving Problem: The Bayou City Ranks Among America’s Most Stressful Places to Drive

Comments
Young couple taking selfie in new kitchen surrounded by moving boxes
Droppin' Jewels with The Madd Hatta  |  Madd Hatta

DROPPING JEWELS: LOVE LANGUAGES DON’T EXCUSE LAZINESS

Comments
2016 TSU Homecoming Parade
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Tubi Spotlights HBCU Talent

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close