AV’S Entertainment News

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Dolly Parton's Final Song Locked Away Until 2046

Published on August 27, 2026
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  • Dolly Parton has an unreleased song that will be heard by future generations on her 100th birthday.
  • Dolly Parton's music streams increased significantly on Spotify following her death.
  • Jay-Z and Rick Rubin's docuseries 'Jay-Z in Eight' will premiere on HBO Max in September.
The U.S. Remembers Dolly Parton
Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Dolly Parton’s Final Song Locked Away Until 2046

Dolly Parton’s music legacy includes one last surprise for fans.  It’s an unreleased song titled “My Place in History” and it’s locked in a chestnut box at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.  The box will stay closed until January 19th, 2046, on what would’ve been Parton’s 100th birthday.  Her wish was for the song to be heard by future generations rather than immediately after she departed.  Parton wrote “My Place in History” in 2015 when she opened her DreamMore Resort.

Dolly Parton Streams Surge On Spotify Following Death

Dolly Parton’s music has surged significantly on Spotify following her death. Total streams increased over 12-hundred percent globally, as well as over 23-hundred-percent in the United States.  “Jolene” increased 630-percent, while “9-to-5” increased 620-percent.  Other songs that rose in streams include “Islands in the Stream” and “I Will Always Love You.”  Parton passed away at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer in Nashville.

Jay Z And Rick Rubin’s HBO Max Docuseries Lands A Release Date

Jay-Z discusses his love of writing and the energy of rap in a teaser for his upcoming docuseries, JAÅ¸-Z in 8. The series features Jay in conversation with Rick Rubin about his life, career, and music, with each episode focusing on a selection of Jay-Z songs. The first two episodes will premiere on Sept. 18, with additional episodes dropping every Friday through Oct. 9. The docuseries is part of Jay’s year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which includes shows, pop-up events, and commemorative library cards with the Brooklyn Public Library system. The trailer for “Jay-Z in Eight” is out now.

Miss Teen USA Hails From Georgia

An 18-year-old from Georgia has been crowned Miss Teen USA. The 44th Miss Teen USA pageant was held in Miami on Wednesday, and Kiran Reddy of Georgia was crowned the new winner. Reddy said she felt “blessed to represent Georgia and the U.S. and be the role model I always needed growing up.” One of the judges for this year’s pageant was one of the Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Kelsey Swanson. Swanson was Miss Rhode Island USA in 2017.

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Dolly Parton Georgia Jay Z Miami Miss Teen USA Nashville Spotify United States

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