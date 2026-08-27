AV’s H -Town Headlines

Harris County challenges federal election rules tied to public safety funding

HPD investigates potential policy violations by officers using Flock cameras

Trump to visit Houston for Paxton fundraiser and NASA Artemis II crew event

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Harris County Sues FEMA, DHS Over Election Rules Tied To Public Safety Funds

(Houston, TX) — Harris County is joining a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA over new election rules tied to public safety funds. The rules require states and certain metro areas to make five changes to election procedures in order to receive their awards from the Homeland Security Grant Program. FEMA can withhold 20 percent of the funding until the state and local governments comply. Harris County claims the conditions aren’t related to the purpose of the grants and were imposed by the executive branch without congressional authorization.

HPD Investigating Possible Policy Violations In Officer Uses Of Flock Cameras

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Police Department is looking into possible policy violations by officers making use of the Flock camera system. The department says the Internal Affairs Division will investigate any policy violations that are found. Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says Flock apparently called the issue to the attention of the HPD first. Griffith says he expects most of the flagged usage will be a matter of training problems instead of deliberate misconduct.

Trump In Houston Through, Friday

(Houston, TX) — President Trump is headlining a fundraiser in Houston for Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bid for the U.S. Senate. The Republican is locked in a tight race with Democratic state Representative James Talarico. Both parties see the race as being key to deciding who controls the Senate. Trump will stay in Houston Thursday night for an event honoring the NASA’s Artemis II crew members on Friday. He’ll be at NASA’s Johnson Space Center to award the crew the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

Houston-area mother shot 5 times, daughter injured in northeast Houston shooting

A Houston mother, Shameeka Jones, was shot five times while driving with her daughter when a man wearing fishnets randomly shot at vehicles in northeast Houston. Despite being wounded, Jones drove to a fire station for help. Both she and her daughter have been released from the hospital and are recovering. Jones forgives the shooter and hopes he gets the help he needs. The suspect, Demetri O’Neal Thomas, remains hospitalized and charged with aggravated assault.

Suspect tased after running across Highway 290 after almost hitting state trooper, DPS says

A suspect is in custody following a traffic incident involving a Texas State Trooper, according to the Department of Public Safety.The incident happened near Highway 290 just after 1 p.m. According to DPS, the trooper was on regular patrol when the suspect almost hit her. The trooper then attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect’s car struck a concrete barrier, officials said.Officials said the man then tried to run across the highway, leading to the trooper to tase him, but the taser had no effect on him. Eventually, the suspect surrendered after being seen getting dragged off the roadway by troopers. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.”We are very thankful that he didn’t get struck by a vehicle because the roadway would have been shut down, and shut down for an extended period of time,” Sgt. Richard Standifer said.The suspect may have been intoxicated, officials said.Officers were seen searching through the suspect’s car, which DPS said is protocol It is unclear whether charges, if any, would be filed against the suspect.

Second ICE Shooting Witness Released From ICE Custody

(Houston, TX) — A second witness of the shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by federal immigration agents is now released from custody. ICE agents shot and killed Salgado Araujo on Canal Street in July. Three men were with him in the same van at the time, including his brother, Victor Salgado Araujo; Jose Rojas Pliego; and Daniel Tirado Pantoja. Rojas Pliego was earlier released from immigration custody. A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release of Tirado Pantoja. The shooting is still under investigation.