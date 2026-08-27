Smash City Burgers & Hotdogs Celebrates Grand Opening

Source: The Burger Joint / General

Houston, you know I love telling you about something good happening around town, but when you start talking about FREE FOOD, you know you have my attention! And if you’re anywhere near Katy this weekend, you might want to bring your appetite because Smash City Burgers & Hotdogs is celebrating its grand opening with two days of food, discounts and some BIG giveaways.

Smash City Burgers & Hotdogs is celebrating its grand opening Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 at 1950 N. Fry Road in Katy, and they’re giving the first 100 customers FREE food! Yes, FREE! After those first 100 customers, the celebration continues with 50% off the entire menu, so even if you don’t make that first group, there’s still a reason to pull up.

And from what we’ve seen, you’re going to want to come hungry. They’re serving up juicy smash burgers, including a jalapeño burger for those of you who like a little kick, along with specialty halal hot dogs. Now y’all know a good burger is already enough to get folks out of the house, but they decided the food wasn’t enough. There will also be raffles and giveaways with prizes including an iPhone 17 Pro, PlayStation 5 and a 65-inch Samsung TV. Somebody could leave with a full stomach AND a brand-new TV!

The grand opening festivities begin Saturday, August 29 at 6 p.m. until sold out, and they’ll be back at it Sunday, August 30 beginning at 10 a.m. until sold out.

Now let me tell you something: when somebody says “until sold out,” that is NOT an invitation to stroll in there whenever you feel like it! Get yourself together and get there early, especially if you’re trying to be one of those first 100 customers.

So grab your family, call your foodie friend and tell somebody in Katy that y’all have weekend plans. A juicy burger, a deal and the possibility of walking away with a PlayStation? That sounds like a pretty good weekend to me!