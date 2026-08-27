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Happy Birthday Mario! Celebrating an R&B Favorite

Happy Birthday Mario! Celebrating an R&B Favorite

Published on August 27, 2026
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A man wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses sits on a gray chair, looking pensive.
Source: Mario / THRōW Social DC

Mario came into the game while he was still a teenager, and some of us remember exactly where we were when “Just a Friend 2002” started playing. He took Biz Markie’s classic concept, gave it that early-2000s R&B flavor and introduced himself to the world. But if there was any question about whether Mario was here to stay, “Let Me Love You” answered it. Written by Ne-Yo and released in 2004, the song became Mario’s signature record and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And baby, when that opening starts playing, you don’t even need Mario to sing the first word. We already know what’s coming!

But don’t reduce Mario’s career to one record because his catalog has some GOOD R&B in it. We’ve gotten songs like “How Do I Breathe,” “Crying Out for Me,” “Music for Love,” “Break Up,” “Thinkin’ About You” and plenty more. He’s also one of those artists who has continued to remind us that he can actually SING. In an era when R&B has changed tremendously, Mario has continued releasing music, performing and showing younger generations why his name has remained part of the conversation.

What I appreciate most is that we’ve literally watched him grow up through his music. He went from that teenage boy singing about wanting to be more than somebody’s friend to a grown man singing grown R&B—and somehow, some of those songs we loved 20 years ago sound just as good today.

That’s when you know you’ve made an impact. So today, we’re turning up some Mario! Maybe you’re going with “Let Me Love You.” Maybe “Crying Out for Me” is YOUR song. Or maybe you’re taking it all the way back to “Just a Friend 2002.” Whatever your favorite is, we’re wishing Mario a very Happy Birthday and celebrating more than two decades of R&B memories.

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