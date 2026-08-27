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MEMPHIS PUMPS THE BRAKES: WHO PAYS FOR AI?

Data center permits. Who pays, who profits, and why our communities deserve answers.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Source: General / Majic 102.1

Everybody loves AI. Everybody wants the smart phone, the smart house, the smart everything. But here’s the part nobody talks about. Somebody has to keep all that AI running. And that somebody might be your neighborhood.

Memphis City Council just took the first step toward a one year pause on permits for new data centers. A whole year. Timeout. Sit down. Let us think about this.

Why the pause? Because these giant buildings are hungry. Real hungry. A single large data center can gulp down as much electricity as tens of thousands of homes. Some of the biggest ones eat up over 100 megawatts, enough juice to power a small city. And the water? Data centers use water to stay cool. One big facility can drink millions of gallons a day. That’s not a typo. Millions. Every single day.

Now think about that. More power. More water. Then look at your utility bill. Residents are asking the right questions. What happens to my bill? What happens to my air? What happens to my block?

And here’s what really has folks talking. A lot of these developments land closest to predominantly Black communities. Neighborhoods that already carried decades of industrial pollution. Same story, different chapter.

Listen. We get it. Technology brings investment. Brings tax money. That’s real. Nobody’s mad at progress. But progress can’t mean a billion dollar company walks away with the win while the neighborhood gets stuck with the smog and the bill. That’s not a deal. That’s a setup.

Before another data center goes up, residents deserve the truth. What does it consume? What does it produce? Who pays? Who actually profits?

AI might be the future. Fine. But our communities should not have to finance it with their health.

Ask the questions. Demand the answers. That’s how we protect home.

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