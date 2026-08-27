Get Cozy With Your Man On Game Day In The Victoria’s Secret PINK X NFL Collection

Cuddle up with your partner and show off your team spirit in the new Victoria's Secret PINK X NFL collection.

Source: Photos by Mario Tama/ Nic Antaya/Getty.

Football season is getting a seriously stylish makeover, and Victoria’s Secret is making sure your game-day wardrobe is ready to score. This week, Victoria’s Secret’s PINK label unveiled its brand-new “The NFL Collection,” bringing a feminine, fashion-forward twist to traditional football merch. Officially made available to shop on Aug. 26, the collection features gear for fans who want to represent their favorite teams without sacrificing comfort or looking like they just borrowed their boyfriend’s jersey.

“Don’t settle for a massive jersey or basic stiff t-shirt. Shop women’s NFL clothing with a cute PINK touch to upgrade your game day aesthetic,” the brand wrote, in part, on its official website, according to Yahoo News. “This is NFL merch, but make it fashion. Yay sports!”

And honestly? PINK understood the assignment. The 2026 NFL regular season officially begins on Sept. 9, so here are some fun items from the Victoria’s Secret PINK X NFL Collection that you can purchase to get ready for game day.

The Victoria’s Secret PINK X NFL Collection Collab: Standout items.

The collection features apparel representing 30 NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, giving fans plenty of ways to show off their team spirit while keeping things cute and cozy.

Instead of the usual oversized jerseys and boxy tees, PINK is bringing its signature aesthetic to the football field with a lineup that includes sweats, flare leggings, boy shorts, hoodies and bedazzled tees. Basically, it’s everything you need for a Sunday spent cheering from the couch, tailgating with friends or watching the game at your favorite sports bar.

Among the standout pieces are the Campus Fleece Bling Wide-Leg Sweatpants, perfect for fans who like their loungewear with a little sparkle; the All-Day Cotton Bling Foldover Flare Leggings, which put a sporty spin on a fan-favorite silhouette; and the Campus Fleece Bling Full-Zip Hoodie, ideal for throwing on when those fall game-day temperatures start to drop.

How much does the new merch cost?

The collection gives fans a chance to embrace their team colors while still leaning into the playful, girly energy PINK is known for. Think cozy fabrics, flattering fits and plenty of bling, with just enough football flair to let everyone know which team has your heart. Items in the Victoria’s Secret PINK x NFL collection range from $24.95 to $99.95, making it affordable for fans who want to rock the new merch without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or mostly tuning in to support your partner and gobble up those delicious game day snacks, PINK’s latest collection offers a fresh way to get into the football season spirit.

Will you be shopping from the Victoria’s Secret PINK and NFL Collection?

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Get Cozy With Your Man On Game Day In The Victoria’s Secret PINK X NFL Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com