AV’S Entertainment News

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Beyonce Donates $1M To Support Earthquake Relief Efforts In Colombia

H-Towns own Beyonce is lending a helping hand to the victims of the earthquakes in Colombia. The singer is personally donating one-million-dollars to support the relief efforts after a seven-point-four earthquake hit the city of Choco earlier this month. The donation will send food and provide housing materials for those who were impacted. Beyonce joins several international artists in their efforts to assist the country after the August 10th earthquake, including Karol G and Shakira.

Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Debut Tracklist For Anticipated Joint Album

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist’s joint album is finally here. The duo dropped “Before the World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment” today The 16-track project features the previously released single “Witch Doctor,” along with songs with titles like “Echos,” “Next 2 U,” and “Love Me Not.” The new album features collaborations with Westside Gunn, Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, and Steve Lacy. “Before the World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment” arrives ahead of Badu and The Alchemist’s North American Tour, which begins on September 10th near Chicago.

Post Malone And Christy Lee Are Officially Engaged

Post Malone and Christ Lee are officially engaged. Lee’s friend Marina Hollyer revealed the news on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the couple and writing “my best friend in the world just got engaged.” After splitting in June 2025, Malone and Lee rekindled their relationship in early 2026. According to TMZ, the rapper-singer proposed in Utah on August 18th.