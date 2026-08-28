AV’s H -Town Headlines

Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Central Tropical Atlantic, not expected to impact the U.S.

The Woodlands agrees to pay Houston $50 million to permanently avoid annexation by the city.

Houston plans to shut off water service for delinquent customers owing over $30 million in unpaid bills.

Source: Inside Indiana Business / Inside Indiana Business

Tropical Storm Dolly Former In Central Tropical Atlantic

(Undated) — Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, Dolly is over 15-hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. It’s packing maximum sustained winds of 40-miles-per-hour. The storm is expected to get near the Leeward Islands this weekend and is not currently expected to impact the U.S. The name Dolly was next in the rotation prior to the death of country music legend Dolly Parton earlier this week.

The Woodlands Agrees To Pay Houston $50M To Avoid Annexation

(Houston, TX) — The Woodlands is agreeing to an arrangement that would keep Houston from ever annexing the community. The Woodlands Township Board unanimously approved a proposed amendment to the 2007 Regional Participation Agreement between the two governments. The proposal calls on The Woodlands to pay Houston 50 million dollars by 2030 in exchange for permanently eliminating Houston’s ability to annex the township. Houston City Council’s vote on the agreement is delayed to allow council members more time to discuss it.

Houston To Begin Shutting Off Water To Delinquent Customers

(Houston, TX) — Starting next month, the city of Houston plans to shut off water service for delinquent customers. Houston Public Works is sending out notices to customers who are 90 days or more behind on their bills and owe more than 500 dollars. The city says there are about 15-thousand such customers and they owe Houston a total of about 30 million dollars. One unnamed business hasn’t paid its water bill since 1997 and owes the city around three-and-a-half million dollars. City officials say water service for delinquent customers will be cut off on September 8th.

Drought Conditions Prompt Burn Ban In Fort Bend County

(Richmond, TX) — An outdoor burn ban is now in effect in all unincorporated areas of Fort Bend County. County officials approved the ban on Thursday as of 5 p.m. because of severe drought conditions and the risk of wildfires. The ban means no trash fires, campfires, burn barrels or other open-flame devices. Residents are prohibited from burning materials outdoors unless the fire is in a completely enclosed container. The ban may be rescinded if drought conditions ease up.

Trump In Houston Today To Honor Artemis Crew

(Houston, TX) — President Donald Trump is in Houston today for an event honoring NASA’s Artemis Two crew members. The president will be at Johnson Space Center to award the crew the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Trump came to Houston on Thursday and spoke last night at a fundraiser for Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Republican is locked in a tight race with Democratic state Representative James Talarico. Both parties see the race as being key to deciding who controls the Senate.