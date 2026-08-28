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The Roscoe Dash Record Kanye Wanted After One Listen

Published on August 28, 2026
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Two people, a smiling man wearing a red jacket and a woman with curly hair, posing in front of a backdrop with "The Box" and "97.9" branding.
Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

Roscoe Dash has been behind some of the most recognizable records of his era, but one of his biggest contributions almost never made it off his computer.

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During a conversation with 97.9 The Box’s Keisha Nicole, the Atlanta rapper and songwriter revealed that he created the hook that eventually became Big Sean’s “Marvin & Chardonnay” featuring Kanye West. Roscoe said the record was sitting on his computer when he later got the opportunity to work with Kanye during the “Watch the Throne” era. After Roscoe played the song, Kanye immediately wanted it. “He immediately turned around and was like, ‘Yo, get him a jump drive. We need this song,’” Roscoe recalled. Two weeks later, it had become a Big Sean record.

Roscoe also opened up about some of the decisions he would change if he could revisit the beginning of his career. He admitted that his mother warned him not to sign his first deal without waiting for her, advice he ignored because he was eager to get his career moving. He also reflected on once declaring that he was done writing hooks despite becoming known as one of his generation’s go-to hook makers. Today, records like “No Hands” continue to introduce Roscoe to younger listeners through TikTok and social media, with kids who weren’t around for his original run now recognizing his music.

Roscoe isn’t only looking back. He returned with new music in 2026, including the single “What They Want,” with more music on the way. As he enters this next chapter, Roscoe told Keisha Nicole that André 3000 and J. Cole are among the artists he would still like to work with. Between a catalog that continues to find new audiences and his plans for new releases, Roscoe Dash is looking to remind fans that the man behind some of the 2010s’ biggest hooks still has plenty left to say.

Check out the clip below.

The Roscoe Dash Record Kanye Wanted After One Listen was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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