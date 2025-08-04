25 Things to do in Houston This Weekend (Aug. 7-10)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further!

If you’re spending the weekend of Aug. 8 in Houston or the surrounding area, there’s plenty of options for those looking for some family fun, a date night out, fun with friends and more!

From live entertainment, to educational experiences, food and drink; here’s 20 events happening in the Houston area this weekend:

1. Sip Happens: Hennessy Happy Hour with Complimentary Drinks Source:Radio One Houston This Friday, it’s all about good food, refreshing drinks, great music, and an awesome crowd at the Hennessy Happy Hour. We’ve got everything you need to know to make sure you’re there. Comp drinks available while supplies last. CLICK HERE TO RSVP FOR FREE

2. KenTheMan LIVE at House of Blues August 10 Source:General Houston’s own KenTheMan will be performing LIVE at the House of Blues on August 10th. CLICK FOR TICKETS

3. Macy Gray at House of Blues Houston Source:Getty Macy Gray will be performing LIVE at Houston’s historic House of Blues. CLICK FOR TICKETS

4. Zydeco LIVE at Prospect Park Sundays are made for Zydeco at Prospect Park. Zydeco legends are hitting the stage every week. Don’t miss a single beat!

5. Houston Reggae Summer Fest Date: Saturday Location: Hermann Square Park Time: 4PM to 10PM Price: From $9.72 “Get ready for an unforgettable summer celebration at the Houston Reggae Fest Block Party on August 9th at Hermann Square Park (City Hall)! From 4PM to 10PM, the park will come alive with the vibrant rhythms of international reggae DJs spinning island vibes alongside some of Houston’s hottest local talent.”

6. Whataburger Day! Download the App & Grab a 75-cent Whataburger Source:Whataburger MUST have the Whataburger app to receive the offer – so download and setup and account now – don’t wait until Friday – it will be much slower The offer is $.75 for a single patty Whataburger – NO SUBSTITUTIONS Cheese, bacon, avocado, jalapeno, additional patties, etc are all extra – they are not included in the $.75 price It is one burger per person, per app. If you have a party of 4 – everyone needs their own app and it will be 4 separate transactions – might be painful but that’s the best way from keeping people from taking advantage of the system 11am to 8pm only – does not go into Friday night after the bar

7. Free Family Night at Children’s Museum Houston Date: Thursday Location: Children’s Museum Houston Time: 5PM to 8PM Price: Free, with reserved tickets “Join us every Thursday evening for a fun-filled, family-friendly experience at Children’s Museum Houston! From 5 to 8 p.m., enjoy a wide variety of interactive exhibits and activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity in visitors of all ages. It’s the perfect way to spend quality time together while exploring new ideas and discovering something new around every corner. Best of all, admission is completely free, so bring the whole family for a night of endless fun and learning!”

8. Tax Free Weekend! Source:Getty Texas offers an annual sales tax holiday, or “tax-free weekend,” to help shoppers save on back-to-school items. This year, the tax-free weekend in Texas runs from Friday, August 8th through Sunday, August 10th, 2025. During this time, shoppers can purchase certain items tax-free.

9. Happy Hour Fridays at the Museum of Fine Arts Date: Friday Location: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston – Arrival Hall Time: 5PM to 8PM Price: Included in general admission, with $5 happy hour specials at Cafe Leonelli “Happy Hour happens on Fridays! Meet your friends at the MFAH for the best night of the week. Explore the campus, visit the galleries, and get a drink at the bar (payment by credit card only). Happy Hour takes place in the Arrival Hall on the lower level of the Kinder Building and museum admission is required. The Museum is open until 9 p.m. on Friday. Cafe Leonelli is open with $5 Happy Hour specials until 8 p.m.” Must be 21+.

10. Family Fitness at Market Square Park Date: Sunday Location: Market Square Park Time: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM About: “Join Family Fitness at Market Square Park for fun, active workouts for all ages—strengthen bonds and boost health together! Enjoy a fun and inclusive class that combines movement, games and play to strengthen family bonds and promote well-being. Designed for families of all activity levels, this community-driven space encourages everyone to participate and enjoy physical activity together. Activities may include circuit training, interactive games and playful exercises that cater to both children and adults. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat, towel and water bottle.” Waiver can be submitted online.

11. Drunk Shakespeare: Drunk Romeo & Juliet Date: Wednesday to Saturday Location: 412 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002 Time: Starts at 7:30PM Wednesday & Thursday, 7PM & 9PM Friday and 5PM, 7PM and 9PM on Saturday Price: $49 to $89 “The stage is set in a hidden venue. One professional actor has 5 shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform a major role in Shakespeare’s greatest love story: Romeo & Juliet. Hilarity and mayem ensue while the remaining sober actors try to keep the script on track. Every show is different depending on who is drinking…and what they’re drinking!”

12. Alternative Products Expo Houston 2025 Date: Thursday to Saturday Location: NRG Park Time: 11AM to 6PM Price: General Admission for Saturday only “Alt Pro Expo is bringing the alternative industry’s most electric event to Houston, and the energy is unmatched. If you’re in the business of functional products, innovative accessories, wellness, beverages, or anything fueling today’s culture shift, this is your place. Doors are open to everyone all three days, creating the ultimate space for retailers, buyers, and trendsetters to connect and explore. Discover What’s Next at Alt Pro Expo Houston 2025. This event is for ages 18+ only. Distribution or consumption of samples is prohibited as per local regulations. Some showcased products may contain nicotine or other substances.”

13. Starlight Swan Rides Date: Friday Location: 2101 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Time: 8PM to 9PM Price: $40 “Join us for a spectacular Friday evening on the Upper Woodlands Waterway. Riva Row Boat House will be open extended hours for this program so that you can take a journey down the lit-up waterway on one of our comfortable swan pedal boats.”

14. Hudson Westbrook @ 713 Music Hall Date: Friday Location: 713 Music Hall Time: 8PM Price: From $90

15. Teddy Swims @ 713 Music Hall Date: Saturday Location: 713 Music Hall Time: 8PM Price: From $111

16. Urban Harvest Farmers Market Date: Saturday Location: St. John’s School, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027 Time: 8AM to 12PM Price: Free “Shop farm fresh produce, meats, and more from farmers and ranchers within 180 miles of Houston. Truly local and truly fresh! Every Saturday, rain or shine. Please no pets.”

17. Evenings in The Promenade at The San Luis Resort Date: Friday and Saturday Location: The San Luis Resort Time: 4PM to 7PM Price: Tickets can be purchased here. “Sip, savor, and soak in the perfect blend of seaside serenity and elegant evenings with live music, seasonal cocktails, and delectable appetizers in The Promenade at The San Luis Resort.”

18. Sunset & Sounds Date: Friday and Saturday Location: Hotel Lucine Time: 6PM Price: Tickets can be purchased here for reserved seating. No ticket needed for general admission. About: “Every Friday and Saturday night, the rooftop fills with live music, ice-cold drinks, and a summer breeze you’ll want to get caught in. Artists from near and far are taking the stage, and whether you’re a local, a hotel guest, or just passing through, you’re invited.”

19. An Evening with The Unseen: PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION Date: Friday to Saturday Location: Haunted Mayfield Manor Time: 9PM to 12AM Price: $116.35 “This is your chance! Take part in a true paranormal investigation in a notoriously haunted building with two experienced investigators.”

20. Houston Horror Film Fest Date: Friday to Sunday Location: Houston Marriott Westchase Time: 5PM to 8PM Price: $40 to $250 “Do you like scary movies? Get ready, horror fans—Houston Horror Film Fest returns August 8–10, 2025, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Held at the Houston Marriott Westchase, this three-day convention brings together 70+ spine-chilling film screenings, celebrity meet-and-greets, and over 100 vendors with horror merch, collectibles, and art. Connect with filmmakers, artists, and fellow fans who live for the thrill. Snag your tickets now… if you dare.”

21. Free Sandcastle Building Lessons Date: Saturday Location: East Beach Time: 11AM, 1PM and 3PM Price: Free About: “Visitors to East Beach can participate in “Sandcastle Days” to receive free sandcastle-building lessons from a professional sandcastle builder. The lessons will take place at 11AM, 1PM, and 3PM. Lessons are by the water’s edge, straight down from the East Beach Pavilion.”

22. The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks Lands at Space Center Houston Date: Daily Location: Space Center Houston Time: During Space Center Houston hours Price: Included in general admission. For around 50 minutes, “actor Tom Hanks narrates an epic experience that offers a unique new perspective on humankind’s past and future voyages to the moon in The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, an immersive experience from Lightroom. Space Center Houston’s newly renovated Space Center Theater enhances the viewing experience, recreating the original production.”

23. Extreme Animals Alive! at HMNS Date: Daily Location: Houston Museum of Natural Science Time: 9AM to 5PM Price: $27 to $35 “Step into a graphic novel and meet some of the champions of the animal kingdom, both famous and hidden gems, including vinegaroons, Savanah monitors, axolotls, fennec foxes, and many more. Explore topics like biofluorescence and learn about how a surprising number of animals glow under UV light, like corals, arthropods, insects, fishes, mammals and more. But why do they fluoresce? Communication, camouflage, to attract prey, and to avoid predators are all theories; but, in reality, we don’t fully know.”

24. Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d Date: Daily Location: Alley Theatre Time: 7PM to 9:30PM Price: Starting at $36 “Miss Marple, Agatha Christie’s iconic sleuth, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery. When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths. Can you solve who is behind it all?”