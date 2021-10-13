Happy Birthday Ashanti: Look Back At The Best Pics From Her 20-Year Glow Up

For longtime R&B fans, Ashanti‘s worldwide debut in the early 2000s was a sight to behold: Backed by Ja Rule and the Murder Inc. imprint, she was the original sis who could not miss. Song after song, feature after feature, she was a radio darling and a 106 & Park mainstay. Between her and Lil Bow Wow, it was hard to pick whose videos remained on the countdown more.
We rocked with her during the high profile relationship with Nelly. Stood in silent support as 50 Cent and the G-Unit movement humbly ended her crew’s seemingly unstoppable musical run. And cheered her on as she re-emerged better – and badder – than ever.
Listen.. Ashanti was always pretty, but in recent years, she’s somehow managed to surpass her younger self. 20 years after becoming a household name, she looks better than ever.
Happy 41st birthday, Ashanti. Wishing you nothing but the best for the future as we take a trip down memory lane: Fondly looking back at your jaw-dropping glow up over the past twenty years.
Peep the gallery below.
1. American Music Awards 2001
2. Teen People’s What’s Next 2002
3. Ja Rule Party in the Park
4. Ashanti at Virgin Megastore
5. 2002 Billboard Music Awards
6. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno 2002
7. Party In The Park 2002
8. Ashanti Donates Memorabilia To Planet Hollywood NYC
9. Spring 2006 Fashion Show at The Tent at Bryant Park
10. W Magazine Launch New York 2005
11. Post Grammy Soiree at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse 2009
12. HENNESSY Artistry 2009 Series
13. ‘Good Hair’ 2009 Screening
14. Hip Hop Honors 2009
15. Watch What Happens Live 2010
16. Christmas in Rockefeller Center
17. Watch What Happens Live 2013
18. White House Kitchen Garden Final Fall Harvest
19. “The Hamilton Mixtape” Live Performance 2016
20. “The Hamilton Mixtape” Live Performance
21. The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg – 2016
22. Fusion’s All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg
23. Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert 2016
24. “Natural Born Hitters” Tour 2016
25. Daily Pop – Season 2019
26. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – 2019
27. ABC’s “To Tell The Truth” – Season Five
28. Ashanti Visits “Extra” 2019
29. 2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
30. 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet
31. VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule 2021
