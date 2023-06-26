Listen Live
BET Awards Most Memorable Tributes: Patti LaBelle, Chris Brown, Yolanda Adams + More

| 06.26.23
BET Awards 2023 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Since its inception in 2001, the BET Awards has become an annual celebration of black excellence in entertainment, honoring the achievements of African American and other minority artists in music, film, television, and sports. Over the years, the BET Awards have produced countless unforgettable moments that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. From breathtaking performances to heartfelt speeches and unexpected collaborations, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable tributes in the history of the BET Awards!

1. Patti LaBelle Pays Tribute to the late Tina Turner

2. Diddy Tribute: Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Shyne, The Lox & More

3. Nipsey Hussle Tribute by DJ Khaled, Marsha Ambrosius, John Legend and YG

4. Chris Brown’s Emotional Michael Jackson Tribute

5. Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Method Man & More Perform ‘DMX Medley’

6. Yolanda Adams Pays Tribute to Anita Baker

