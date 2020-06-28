Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

Clearly, Beyoncé has been keeping busy. Queen Bey will be releasing a new visual album called Black Is King on Disney+.

Inspired by The Lion King, the visual will hit Disney’s streaming service on July 31. Bey voiced Nala on The Lion King remake.

The one-minute longer teaser trailer hit the Internets on Saturday night (June 27) via Beyoncé’s website. The project is reportedly written, directed and executive produced by Bey and is set to the music from The Lion King: The Gift which dropped a year ago in unison with the aforementioned film. The album featured a who’s who of American (Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and more) and African (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and more) artists.

“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” said Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment in a statement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Recently, Bey dropped a new song called “Black Parade,” which now seems likely to fit somewhere in this new development. The visuals in the teaser look stunning, and are unapologetically Black. We’re sold.

So is Twitter as you’ll see by the reactions we’ve compiled. Watch the trailer for Black Is King below. Disney+ downloads going up.

