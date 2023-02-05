Beyonce, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland & More Bring The Looks At The Roc Nation Pre-Grammys Brunch

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch brought out the biggest names in Hollywood. From Beyoncé and Jay Z, to Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vurt, Lil Kim, and more, the illustrious invite-only soiree kicked off a weekend of events all leading up to tonight’s 2023 Grammy Awards.

Each year, the Roc Nation festivities get more luxurious. This year, guests arrived to champagne being served while their celebrity peers and respected industry insiders dined under drapery. All eyes were on Beyonce when she walked in serving Alien Superstar in a custom Gareth Pugh creation fit for the queen.

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with nine noms, four of which she needs to make history and become the most-awarded artist in history. Will Bey take home the night’s highest honors “Album of The Year,” and “Record of The Year?” The competition is stiff and she’s going against her 2017 opponent Adele, who swept in and robbed the megastar of the honor for her magnum opus Lemonade. However, we have a feeling tonight will Bey’s night for vindication.

The 65th Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Keep scrolling for the best looks from the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch, below:

