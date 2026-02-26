Listen Live
NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round

Published on February 26, 2026
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

This post was updated on April 24, 2025. This post was originally published on April 28, 2023.  The 2025 NFL Draft took place on April 24, 2025. In the 2024 draft, the top two picks were each Black quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams (USC) No. 1 overall. The rookie had an up-and-down campaign, but it looks like he could be in for a nice run in year two under new Bears leadership.

The No. 2 pick in 2024, however, made lots of noise. Jayden Daniels (LSU) was picked by the Washington Commanders and had a historic rookie NFL season. He led the Washington football team all the way to the NFC Championship and is already one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks.
Before we move on, congratulations to those young men for their life-changing accomplishments! Hard work and dedication has resulted in maximum success! Will the 2025 NFL Draft bring more record-breakers into the most popular sport on Earth? Keep scrolling for a complete list of black QBs taken in the first round of each NFL draft!

1. Cam Ward: 2025 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 1, Titans

Cam Ward: 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 Pick 1, Titans
Source: Getty

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami celebrates after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

2. Caleb Williams: 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 1, Bears

Caleb Williams: 2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Pick 1, Bears
Source: Getty

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: USC Quarterback Caleb Williams poses with his jersey after being taken first overall by the Chicago Bears during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

3. Jayden Daniels: 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 2, Commanders

Jayden Daniels: 2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Pick 2, Commanders
Source: Getty

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked second overall during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

4. Michael Penix Jr: 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 8, Falcons

Michael Penix Jr: 2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Pick 8, Falcons
Source: Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 29: Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

5. Bryce Young: 2023 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Panthers

Bryce Young: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 1, Panthers
Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

6. CJ Stroud: 2023 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 2, Texans

CJ Stroud: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 2, Texans
Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: (L-R) C.J. Stroud poses NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

7. Anthony Richardson: 2023 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 4, Colts

Anthony Richardson: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 4, Colts
Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 27: Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with commissioner Roger Goodell after being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft Red Carpet event on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

8. Trey Lance: 2021 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, 49ers

Trey Lance: 2021 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 3, 49ers
Source: Getty

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Trey Lance poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected third by the San Francisco 49ers during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

9. Justin Fields: 2021 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 11, Bears

Justin Fields: 2021 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 11, Bears
Source: Getty

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

10. Tua Tagovailoa: 2020 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 5, Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa: 2020 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 5, Dolphins
Source: Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It’s important to note that Tagovailoa isn’t black, he’s Samoan. But, as a person of color, he makes today’s list!

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

11. Kyler Murray: 2019 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Cardinals

Kyler Murray: 2019 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 1, Cardinals
Source: Getty

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 25: The Arizona Cardinals select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019, at the Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

12. Dwayne Haskins: 2019 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 15, *Commanders

Dwayne Haskins: 2019 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 15, *Commanders
Source: Getty

ASHBURN, VA – MAY 11:Washington first-round draft pick quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. during the Washington Redskins rookie camp in Ashburn, VA on May 11, 2019. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

13. Lamar Jackson: 2018 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 32, Ravens

Lamar Jackson: 2018 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 32, Ravens
Source: Getty

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: Lamar Jackson holds up a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd pick during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Statium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

14. Patrick Mahomes: 2017 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 10, Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes: 2017 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 10, Chiefs
Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates onstage with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,american football – sport,nfl,three quarter length,incidental people,missouri,vince lombardi trophy,nfl draft,kansas city – missouri,kansas city chiefs,round one,stage – performance space,draft – sports,patrick mahomes – american football quarterback,2023

15. Deshaun Watson: 2017 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 12, Texans

Deshaun Watson: 2017 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 12, Texans
Source: Getty

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 27: The Houston Texans select Deshaun Watson with the 12th pick at the 2017 NFL Draft and poses for photos with his jersey at the 2017 NFL Draft Theater on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

16. Jameis Winston: 2015 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Buccaneers

Jameis Winston: 2015 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 1, Buccaneers
Source: Getty

2015 NFL Draft first overall pick Jameis Winston works out during the Buccaneers Rookie Camp at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

17. Teddy Bridgewater: 2014 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 32, Vikings

Teddy Bridgewater: 2014 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 32, Vikings
Source: Getty

Teddy Bridgewater holds a #1 Vikings jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked 32nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings during the first round at the 2014 NFL Draft. The 2104 NFL Draft was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

18. EJ Manuel: 2013 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 16, Bills

EJ Manuel: 2013 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 16, Bills
Source: Getty

Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) in action during the 2014 Buffalo Bills OTA practice session at the Buffalo Bills Field House in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Kellen Micah/ICON SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

19. Robert Griffin III: 2012 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 2, *Commanders

Robert Griffin III: 2012 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 2, *Commanders
Source: Getty

NEW YORK, NY April 26, 2012 Baylor QB Robert Griffin III and his family as he is drafted on April 26, 2012 in New York, NY (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

20. Cam Newton: 2011 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Panthers

Cam Newton: 2011 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 1, Panthers
Source: Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK-April 28: The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn QB Cam Newton with the #1 selection in the draft on April 28 2011 in New York, N.Y.(Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

21. Josh Freeman: 2009 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 17, Buccaneers

Josh Freeman: 2009 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 17, Buccaneers
Source: Getty

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and No 17 overall pick Josh Freeman victorious with #1 jersey at Radio City Music Hall. New York, NY. (Photo by David Bergman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

22. JaMarcus Russel: 2007 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Raiders

JaMarcus Russel: 2007 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 1, Raiders
Source: Getty

Oakland Raiders QB and No 1 overall pick JaMarcus Russell with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell victorious, holding #1 jersey at Radio City Music Hall. New York, NY. (Photo by David Bergman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

23. Vince Young: 2006 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, Titans

Vince Young: 2006 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 3, Titans
Source: Getty

Vince Young, QB from the University of Texas, is the 3rd pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2006 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in NY, NY on April 29, 2006. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

24. Jason Cambell: 2005 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 25, *Commanders

Jason Cambell: 2005 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 25, *Commanders
Source: Getty

Baltimore, MD Washington Redskins against the Baltimore Ravens in a controlled scrimmage at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, August 5, 2005. Washington Redskins draft pick quarterback Jason Campbell in the huddle during the controlled scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens at BM&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, August 6, 2005. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

25. Byron Leftwich: 2003 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 7, Jaguars

Byron Leftwich: 2003 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 7, Jaguars
Source: Getty

Madison Square Theater, New York City. Byron Leftwich tips his cap at the request of a photographer after being chosen by the Jacksonville Panthers in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon in New York. (Photo by Kevin Clark/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

26. Mike Vick: 2001 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Falcons

Mike Vick: 2001 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 1, Falcons
Source: Getty

Michael Vick was the top pick by the Atlanta Falcons and the #1 pick overall in the NFL Draft 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, April 21, 2001. (photo by Gabe Palacio/Getty Images)

27. Donovan McNabb: 1999 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 2, Eagles

Donovan McNabb: 1999 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 2, Eagles
Source: Getty

Donovan McNabb of the Philadelphia Eagles holds up his Eagles jersey during the NFL Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

28. Akili Smith: 1999 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, Bengals

Akili Smith: 1999 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 3, Bengals
Source: Getty

Akili Smith of the Cincinnati Bengals stands next to the NFL Commisioner Paul Tagliabue and holds up his Bangals jersey during the NFL Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

29. Dante Culpepper: 1999 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 11, Vikings

Dante Culpepper: 1999 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 11, Vikings
Source: Getty

Daunte Culpepper of the Minnesota Vikings stands next to the NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and holds up his Vikings jersey during the NFL Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

30. Steve McNair: 1995 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, Oilers

Steve McNair: 1995 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 3, Oilers
Source: Getty

NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue stands with Steve McNair the number 1 draft pick of the Houston Oilers in the 1995 NFL draft on April 22, 1995, at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

31. Andre Ware: 1990 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 7, Lions

Andre Ware: 1990 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 7, Lions
Source: Getty

Andre Ware of the Detroit Lions warms up against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium circa 1993 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)

32. Doug Williams: 1978 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 17, Buccaneers

Doug Williams: 1978 NFL Draft - Round 1, Pick 17, Buccaneers
Source: Getty

Doug Williams #17 of the Washington Redskins looks to throw a pass during a football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 11, 1988, at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

