Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award

It’s been a long time coming, butis finally getting her much-deserved MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

On Monday (August 12), MTV announced they were giving the innovative rapper and visual stylist this prestigious award at the 2019 VMA’s held on August 26. She is the first female rapper to be honored with this award in the ceremony’s history.

Of course, Missy was beyond excited to share the news, telling her fans on social media that she is so very “humbled.”

I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award. I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come @KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me. I am crying happy tears Thank you God @MTV @vmas I am SO HUMBLED,” she wrote.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,”Bruce Gillmer, MTV International co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head, told Variety.

“Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

This will be her first time in 16 years performing at the VMA’s…and we all know she should have won this award a while ago.

As Variety noted, “Elliott, a five-time Grammy Award winner and the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, thanks to hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “WTF (Where They From).” That, and Missy’s cutting edge visuals and style raised the bar and have truly been an art form.

She is truly an icon.

As news hit of Missy’s major accomplishment, Black female fans flocked to Twitter to give their congrats to the 48-year-old supa-talented songwriter, rapper and innovator.

You better work Missy!!!

