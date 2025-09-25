Cardi B has come a long way from her early and unfiltered social media days. The reality star turned rapper and fashion icon has taken a softer approach to expressing her feelings. Her epic press tour for her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? has featured some tender moments that shows evolution. There is a clear distance in who she is today and who she was seven years ago when Invasion of Privacy dropped. Then she was a mother-to-be. Now she is soon to be a mother of four. That has clearly had an impact on her.

She still has the wicked tongue fans enjoy, but she is pointing it a bit more precisely these days. There has been more careful consideration and less crashing out. She even instructed Bardi gang not to attack so she can move forward and focus on what is important. She is standing firm on selling herself to people by doing interviews, answering every question, and speaking up for herself.

Related: 4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

The rapper is not shying away from discussing her issues with people or avoiding engaging with critiques, but she is choosing to do it differently than before. She has been raw but not reckless and it is a far cry from the girl who wanted to focus on beef “forevaaaaaa.”

We love to see it!

See five times that Cardi B showed clear emotional growth during this press run below.

Drama Free? 5 Times Cardi B Showed Growth During Her Press Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. When She Opted For A Classy Clapback Source:Getty The Read podcaster Crissle West delivered a read to Cardi B. about the timing of her pregnancy that was very poorly received. West commented about the serious needs of children not being negated because a parent is a high earner. “It’s not just money. You also need parents who are very mindful and deliberate about bringing you into the world and choosing to guide you into adulthood,” West said during the segment of the podcast. “That is how we raise decent, good people. Cardi opted not to “take it to hell” as she previously threatened to do with those who tried her in an interview with Gayle King and gave an unexpectedly calmer response. “You can’t talk to me about my motherhood, babygirl. Ever,” replied Cardi B. on X spaces. She addressed what she saw as critiques about using assistance to help her with her parenting. Related Stories Rihanna and A$AP Rock First Baby Girl ?

Mariah Carey x SZA Collab Coming

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B’s ‘Am I The Drama?’ Album Rollout “Me and my kids are like best friends,” she explained. Cardi B. frequently posts footage with her children on her social channels. “Because I see them almost every day. I see them every single day. Yes, I have people that help me with my kids, but this aint no ‘I just drop them off and someone is raising them for me.’ It’s very clear that’s not what I do.” 2. When She Was Vulnerable About Her Belief In Love Source:Getty Cardi B. opened up about her faith in love enduring in a conversation with Angie Martinez during an episode of the In Real Life podcast. “I love love and I believe in love and I believe in marriage and I believe in family,” she said during the conversation. It is easy to pretend that you don’t care about love and present yourself as an iron person. She opted not to do that. Love it or hate it, she was honest about her values. 3. When She Opened Up About Her Mental Health Source:Getty The soon-to-be mother of four speaks on the dissolution of her marriage to her estranged husband, rapper Offset, on the new album. She also revealed that the criticism surrounding her music does get to her occasionally during an X spaces conversation. She claimed that at times releasing music “just not even worth your mental health.” 4. When She Showed Love To The Single Aunties Source:Getty Cardi B. is beaming about her love with Diggs but she admits that her troubled experiences have reshaped her understanding of why people opt out of the dating game. “Some men will traumatize a woman so much that they be like ‘I just don’t ever want to do it again,’ and I’m fine with that,” she told Martinez. “And if you ever see a woman that she don’t got a man, don’t ever be judging her like it’s like, ‘Oh, why why you don’t have a man? Is it because you can keep a man? Is it because this and that?’ No. Some women just don’t really want to deal,” she said. 5. When She Admitted To Fearing Her Parents Source:Getty She might be down to scrap with the rap girlies, but when it comes to mom and dad she wants no smoke. She revealed to King that she kept her fourth pregnancy under wraps partially out of fear of conforming it to her parents. Even after creating a song like “W.A.P” it can be awkward to discuss grown folks’ business with the people that brought you here. “They just be looking at me,” she told King. “I’m very scared of my parents!” Relatable TBH.