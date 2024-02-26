Everything You Missed at Erykah Badu’s Level 53 Birthday Bash (Photos)

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Each year, Grammy award-winning singer and Dallas native Erykah Badu celebrates another year around the sun with an incredible birthday celebration at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Texas.

Step into Badubatron with 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5. The massively sold-out concert is definitely one you never want to miss, because you never know what special guests she has pulling up. But, if you didn’t happen to snag a ticket, we got you covered!

This year’s theme was “Level 53: Last Boss,” featuring Rapsody, Teezo Touchdown, Larry June, Alchemist, and her daughter Puma. Hosted by Bootz and sister Nayrock!

There were so many memorable and special moments during this year’s concert, but our favorites were Rapsody and Erykah Badu performing an unreleased song, Teezo Touchdown’s performance, Larry June bringing the vibes( good job Larry), and of course the finale of Puma singing her mom a happy birthday along with her whole family. We even got a special appearance from her mother.

Check out what you missed in the photos below!

