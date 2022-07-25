KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

P-Valley star Shannon Thornton is glowing into her new year. The actress celebrated her birthday in Mexico yesterday (July 24). Check out a gallery of her hottest photos as we spice up the summer, entering Leo season.

The gorgeous Shannon Thornton is having a great run as we move through the second season of Starz’s hit drama series P-Valley, where she portrays the role of Keyshawn, also known as, Miss Mississippi.

Thornton’s fellow P-Valley star, Brandee Evans, wished her a happy birthday on Twitter with a photo of the gorgeous duo together, asking her followers to “show her some love and make her smile.”

She has been in the Starz network since playing a minor character, Quinn Phillips, in Power’s Season 5. Thornton most recently starred in Future’s latest music video and short film for “Love You Better.” Thornton also appeared on the Netflix film The Week Of and the CW drama series Dynasty.

Aside from being a phenomenal actress, Thornton is just absolutely stunning. Shannon celebrates her 35th birthday with a proper Cabo San Lucas celebration. She appears to be enjoying herself, kissing camels, posing her beautiful brown skin against the sun, and embracing a little time off.

Yass, we see you queen! Leo season is just getting started and so is Shannon. Though she began her career in 2010, thanks to the success of P-Valley, Thornton is beginning to build a reputable name for herself in the business. We are thrilled to see what roles Thornton will take on next.

Check out a gallery of Shannon Thornton’s hottest moments below.

Happy Birthday: ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton’s Hottest Photos was originally published on globalgrind.com