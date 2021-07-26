Issa Bride: Issa Rae, Louis Diame Wed In France

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Issa Rae just hit us with a mean curveball. The Insecure star took to Instagram on Monday (July 26) with some photos with her fiancé Louis Diame fully decked out in a wedding dress. Is this the real deal?!

According to multiple reports, it is!

Essence confirmed that the surprising marriage is in fact real, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Our sister-friend @issarae tied the knot with her longtime beau, Louis Diame, in a lush ultra-private ceremony in the South of France. We’re rooting for this Black love and happily ever after for the happy couple”

In true Awkward Black Girl fashion, Issa sarcastically captioned her post on Instagram running through a checklist of items.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she wrote. “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,” she wrote.

The Dress

For her day of days, the Emmy-nominated actress and producer was dressed in a strapless Vera Wang custom gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Who is Issa Rae’s Husband?

Diame and Issa have kept their relationship very private throughout the years. According to Linkedin, Rae’s husband Louis Diame is an Independent Banking Professional in the Greater Los Angeles Area. There is little information on how the couple met and when they start dating but in 2019 all eyes were on Issa’s ring finger when she sported a gorgeous engagement ring, signaling the two were on the verge of getting married.

Her brother broke the news to Us Weekly of the two’s engagement in April 2019, saying Diame dropped down on one knee and popped the question.

“They did it around the holidays,” he said. “She’s so low-key too — for real! I found out, like, a couple days later, so we’re just gonna let her lead the way.”

In a 2021 story for Rolling Stone, Issa highlighted how Diame made her feel secure in all areas of life.

“I just feel superprotective of any relationship I’m in,” she said. “That’s come from observing and making fun of people over the years who broadcast the most intimate parts of their relationships, then are left with egg on their face. I call them the ‘me and my boo’ people. Let me embarrass myself. Don’t let a ni–a embarrass you. That’s always been my focus.”

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Issa Rae & her hubby Louis Dame’s surprising marriage below!

RELATED: Issa Rae Lands 8-Figure Film & Television Deal With WarnerMedia