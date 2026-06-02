A Look Back At JAŸ-Z's Natural Hair Journey
A Look Back At JAŸ-Z’s Natural Hair Journey
UPDATE — Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 3:41 pm EST:
At this point, JAŸ-Z is more than a rapper; he’s a living legend. Over the course of his decades-long career, the Brooklyn native born Shawn Carter has gifted fans 13 studio albums, countless unforgettable verses, groundbreaking business ventures, and a legacy that extends far beyond music.
From his early days as a hustler-turned-MC to becoming a billionaire businessman, philanthropist, husband, and devoted father, fans have watched every chapter of JAŸ-Z ‘s evolution unfold in real time. And while his accomplishments have continued to grow, there’s another part of the icon that has transformed right alongside him: his hair.
From crisp fades to long wicks and now a full, natural afro, JAŸ-Z’s hair journey has become just as fascinating as the man himself.
JAŸ-Z took a major step in his natural hair journey this month. On May 30, the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper hit the stage at The Roots Picnic as a headliner, debuting a full, wavy afro and leaving behind the signature long wicks that fans have come to know and love.
As previously reported, it took loctitian Houston Locs four days and four bottles of Cécred Detangling Spray to dismantle the rapper’s bold wicks, which he began growing in 2021. Most recently, JAŸ-Z was spotted showing off the thick style at the 2026 Met Gala.
Now, fans are embracing the New York native’s latest look. Celebrity hairstylist Letisia Ravelo, better known as @LuckyLettty, helped the rap icon achieve the healthy, textured afro he debuted during his Roots Picnic performance.
“So many different flows Thank you again for trusting me on this switch up!!! @jayz Big fucking JIGGA you broke the internet again Hair by Me,” she captioned a slideshow of the rapper performing at The Roots Picnic.
It remains unclear why JAŸ-Z decided to trade his wicks for an afro, but the style change comes as the rapper prepares for a busy summer and quietly embraces another notable transformation: the return of the umlaut in his name.
On March 18, the rapper and father of three announced that he would be throwing two back-to-back performances at Yankee Stadium to celebrate milestones tied to two of his most celebrated albums. The July 10 show will honor the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt, while the July 11 performance will celebrate The Blueprint, which marks its 25th anniversary this year. Due to overwhelming demand, a third show, dubbed “JAŸ-Z Extra Innings,” was added for July 12, 2026, at Yankee Stadium.
The hair transformation could also symbolize a broader evolution for the rapper, who has recently reintroduced the umlaut over the “Y” in his name. The distinctive styling appeared on several of his early album and single covers, including Reasonable Doubt, according to PEOPLE. The umlaut has now resurfaced across promotional materials for his upcoming appearances, including advertisements for his newly announced Yankee Stadium concerts.
Let’s take a look back at the rapper’s natural hair journey over the years.
1. 2016
In 2016, Jay-Z hadn’t quite started his natural hair journey yet as he rocked his hair short and cut down. Here’s the emcee at the 2016 US Open as he watched a Women’s Singles match between Serena Williams and Vania King.
2. 2017
In 2017, JAŸ was still very early in his natural hair journey as he traded in his short cut and began growing out his locs. Here he is spotted on the streets of Manhattan in September of that year.
3. 2018
During the “On the Run II” tour, JAŸ-Z was spotted on stage with a mini afro as he continued growing his natural hair.
4. 2019
In 2019, his hair continued to grow as he rocked it long and loc’ed at the SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival in April of that year.
5. 2020
At this time, JAŸ-Z began to really show off his loc’ed look as he was spotted in NYC donning the style.
6. 2021
In 2021, Jay-Z was spotted at the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” with his full, natural hair shining. At this point, the rapper was starting to transform his freeform locs into wicks.
7. 2026
Before unveiling his afro at The Roots Picnic, JAŸ-Z made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala alongside his wife, Beyoncé, and daughter, Blue Ivy. At the event, he proudly showcased his long, thick wicks, that were beautifully separated and styled to perfection.
A Look Back At JAŸ-Z’s Natural Hair Journey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com