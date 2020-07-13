CLOSE
Kiki Layne
Red Carpet Queen: Beautiful Photos Of KiKi Layne Rocking A Dress Like No Other

Posted July 13, 2020

Actress KiKi Layne arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, one treasured past time that seems like ages ago is the red carpet. One fashion queen we’re missing in these quarantine times is actress KiKi Layne.

The rising talent has a starring role in the Netflix movie The Old Guard, along with Charlize Theron. The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood of Love & Basketball fame.

According to Shadow and Act, the movie is about “a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die” who have protected the mortal world for centuries. “When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy (Theron) and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.”


 

Usually, such epic movies are worthy of a red carpet. However, since people are still social distancing, the joys of a red carpet have to be put on pause indefinitely. Despite the disappointment, Layne is adjusting to this new way of living and she’s still giving gorgeous looks in the process.

“First day of the virtual press tour for @oldguardmovie,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of another beautiful dress. Layne then shouted out her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald before writing, “No more quarantine leggings and t-shirts. Also pretty sure this is the first dress I’ve worn in months.”

 

You can check out more evidence of Layne’s slayage on a red carpet below. Then be sure to check out The Old Guard, which is now streaming on Netflix.

1. 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Source:Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty

3. 2019 Film independent Spirit Awards

2019 Film independent Spirit Awards Source:Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

4. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2019

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2019 Source:WENN

5. 50th NAACP Image Awards 2019

50th NAACP Image Awards 2019 Source:WENN

6. 91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019) Source:WENN

7. 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards

2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards Source:WENN

8. Fifth Annual InStyle Awards 2019

Fifth Annual InStyle Awards 2019 Source:Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle

9. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:WENN

10. The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party Source:Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
