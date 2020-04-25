You already knew Texas reigned supreme when it came to high school football and now it’s being proven in the NFL Draft. The Houston area, in particular, has over nine players who were selected in the first three rounds of the draft, including two from Missouri City (Kenneth Murray, Ross Blacklock), the east side in terms of North Shore (K’Lavon Chaisson) and Channelview (Jalen Hurts) and more.

In all, the Houston area had 10 picks in the first three rounds of the NFL draft – more than any other state.

Peep the growing list of local talent who’ve now become NFL talent in the gallery below.

All The Houston Native Athletes Drafted In The 2020 NFL Draft was originally published on theboxhouston.com