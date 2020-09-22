Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Named Greatest Album Of All-Time” By Rolling Stone

As the world turns and music is created, people will always debate which album is the greatest of all time.continues the conversation with their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time with‘s magnum opus “,” taking the number 1 spot. The album, led by the songsand the title track is described as one of Gaye’s “most spectacular vocal performances” in his illustrious career.

The popular music magazine worked with more than 300 artists including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, H.E.R and more plus producers, critics, and music-industry figures to create the list,.

Check out the top ten below!

