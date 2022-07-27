KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone’s talking about Issa Rae’s newest HBO Max series Rap Sh!t. The comedy series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, who reunite to form all-female rap group. The plot may draw fans in, but the cast is what keeps them coming back. Meet the cast of Rap Sh!t inside.

The comedy series created by Issa Rae for HBO Max is loosely based on the story of female hip hop duo, City Girls, who Rae revealed gave her their blessing. Rae shares that the show aims to praise the rise of female acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Tierra Whack occurring at this time.

The show is produced by Hoorae Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment and focuses on two Miami-based rappers, who are portrayed by Aida Osman and KaMillion, trying to find real success in the music industry. The series debuted at the American Black Film Festival on June 18, 2022 and was released on July 21, 2022.

So far, fans have been able to watch the first two episodes. It seems like Rae has done exactly what she set out to do by authentically capturing Miami culture and empowering women in music.

Here’s what fans are saying about the series:

Some fans have found their new tv besties:

Others discovered their new favorite TikTok sound:

Most fans are just happy to be back together on the timeline:

Episode 3 will debut tomorrow, July 28 on HBO Max. To prepare for the next episode, let’s take a look at some new and familiar faces from the cast of Rap Sh!t below.

Meet the Cast of Issa Rae’s Newest HBO Max Comedy Series ‘Rap Sh!t’ was originally published on globalgrind.com