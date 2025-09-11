Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Michael Rainey Jr. Channels 70s Fashion With BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Published on September 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Rainey Jr. Links With BoohooMAN For Capsule Collection

Source: BoohooMAN / Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. is always getting fits off as Tariq St. Patrick in Power Book II: Ghost and more than likely, the upcoming Power spinoff starring him and Joseph Sikora. So it should come as no surprise that it remains the case when the cameras stop rolling.

Right on time for New York Fashion Week and the fall season, Rainey Jr. and BoohooMAN have teamed up for a capsule collection ripped straight out of the 70s.

Related Stories

The collection features high-quality knits and outerwear inspired by the 70s, toutiing 69 layering pieces paired with dark denim flares & corduroy that the brand says “reflect Rainey’s personal style and cultural influence.”

Per a press release:

The collection speaks to Rainey’s ability to stay on the pulse of culture while leaning into timeless pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night. Sleek turtlenecks styled under jackets create refined layered looks, while faux leather jackets and trousers arrive as the ultimate fall outerwear staples. Studded and embellished accents round out the range with bold finishing touches.

Highlights include sharp two-piece sets, versatile going-out tees, and elevated knitwear and faux leather staples designed for a fall refresh.

The collection is available at BoohooMAN.com right now, with many of the pieces being sold at a discounted price. So what are you waiting for? Hit the website, and check out the gallery below for a more detailed look at the Michael Rainey Jr. collection with BoohooMAN.

Michael Rainey Jr. Channels 70s Fashion With BoohooMAN Capsule Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

2. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

3. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

4. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

5. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

6. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

7. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

8. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

9. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

10. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

11. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

12. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

13. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

14. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

15. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

16. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

17. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

18. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

19. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

20. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

21. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

22. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

23. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

24. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

25. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

26. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

27. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

28. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

29. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

30. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

31. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

32. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

33. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

34. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

35. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

36. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

37. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

38. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

39. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

40. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

41. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

42. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

43. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

44. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

45. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

46. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

47. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

48. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

49. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

50. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

51. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

52. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

53. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

54. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

55. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

56. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

57. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

58. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

59. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

60. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

61. Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection Source:Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. x BoohooMAN Capsule Collection boohooman,michael rainey jr.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night
Music

Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close