Women’s History Month Spotlight: Celebrate Prominent Poet and Artist Monique Lorden [Gallery]

Published on March 12, 2024

Monique Lorden Artist Photo

Source: Courtesy / Monique Lorden

For Women’s History Month, we continue to highlight the women who are making a positive impact on the world through their art and unique gifts. This week we spotlight a prominent poet, author, artist, and sculptor, who has brought her one of a kind perspective to the arts. Read more about Monique Lorden’s journey and check out a gallery of her work inside.

Monique considers herself as an artist retelling it through creative expression. Lorden, also known as “1985poet,” uses her mediums as art activism. Her art is bold in message and color. Not only is she a poet, published author, and public speaker, but her various artistic expressions called home to the New Orleans African American Museum, the New Orleans Pelicans, Red Bull, Gallier Hall, the City of Los Angeles, Arts New Orleans, StudioBE, Luna Fête, Supernova On The Greenway, Selina Hotel, 912 Julia St, Culturalyst, Oleander Gallery, Prospect 4, all Femaissance exhibits, Essence Festival, and more.

Lorden uses her voice to educate and rally for change. She is the creator of the “1985 Love Campaign.” The 1985 Love Campaign is a heart driven initiative determined to rebuild and restore communities with love.

“You may wonder why I choose to display my cultural pride through my photos, art, and words,” Lorden expresses on her website. “I want to help tell stories through black womanhood, the arts, and through different perspectives.”

More recently, Monique has been selected as a judge for the International Space Art and Poetry Contest, running now until April 5. She brings her unique perspective to the contest as a celebrated advocate for cultural expression and diversity in the arts. Her journey as an artist and activist has taken her to prestigious platforms such as the New Orleans African American Museum and the Essence Festival, where she has shared stories of resilience and empowerment.

As an esteemed Black artist – and judge for the International Space Art and Poetry Contest, Monique understands the importance of fostering inclusivity and creativity in art and space landscapes.

Be sure to follow Monique on her journey.

Check out a gallery of Monique and her beautiful art below:

1. Ancestors In Reach and Rest

Source:Monique Lorden

2. As Colorful As Her Hometown

Source:Monique Lorden

3. Tethered To The Land: A Story Told by The Lower 9

Source:Monique Lorden

4. A Published Author

Source:Monique Lorden

5. A Work of Art

Source:Monique Lorden

6. Black Joy Is Freedom

Source:Monique Lorden

7. For the Community

Source:Monique Lorden

8. An Artist

Source:Monique Lorden

9. Space & Art

Source:Monique Lorden

10. Happy Women’s Month, Monique!

Source:Monique Lorden
