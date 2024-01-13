Super Throwback Party
After a triumphant return to the airwaves, Madd Hatta has made an
unforgettable mark on Majic 102.1 FM in Houston. Since his debut on February 12th, listeners have eagerly tuned in to experience the revitalized energy and engaging content of the Madd Hatta Show.
Throughout his first week on air, Madd Hatta welcomed an impressive lineup of guests, bringing a
diverse range of perspectives and talents to the forefront.
Don't miss the all-new Madd Hatta Show, Weekdays from 2-7p only on Majic 102.1
Your favorite throwback jams. Catch The Super Throwback Party, with Madd Hatta Saturdays from 6-8p.
-
Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!
-
Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The Ladies R+B Kickback Concert
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]
-
Brian McKnight’s Concert Canceled Amid Controversial Remarks About His Children
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?