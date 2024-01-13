Listen Live
The Madd Hatta Show

Super Throwback Party

After a triumphant return to the airwaves, Madd Hatta has made an
unforgettable mark on Majic 102.1 FM in Houston. Since his debut on February 12th, listeners have eagerly tuned in to experience the revitalized energy and engaging content of the Madd Hatta Show.

Throughout his first week on air, Madd Hatta welcomed an impressive lineup of guests, bringing a
diverse range of perspectives and talents to the forefront.

Don't miss the all-new Madd Hatta Show, Weekdays from 2-7p only on Majic 102.1

 

SUPER THROWBACK PARTY

Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor

Your favorite throwback jams. Catch The Super Throwback Party, with Madd Hatta Saturdays from 6-8p.

