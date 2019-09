KISSDETROIT – Bobby Brown brings out his son, Cassius Brown who’s mother is Alicia Etheridge, during the Heads Of State Performance.

The former members of New Edition now Heads of State Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant brought the crowd back at the 6th Annual Jazz In The Gardens concert in Miami, Florida. Many concert goers and critics alike felt they performed so strong that they could have replaced Lauren Hill as the headliner for day one at Jazz In The Gardens!