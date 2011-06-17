The Sachika Twins Dish On Working With Coco, Share Fashion Do’s & Don’ts

The Sachika Twins are taking over the fashion world! Having debuted on the runway only a year ago, the identical twins To-Tam & To-Nya have made strides in the industry with high-fashion designs and even bigger clientele!

The Vietnamese designers are personal friends of Coco (Ice-T’s wife and new reality show star), who wore their esteemed creation during their first fashion show. The purple, plunging back dress showcased the top of Coco’s buxom bottom and sent the fashion world into a frenzy! The lovely ladies dished on where they got their start, fashion do’s and don’ts and working with such a curvaceous woman like Coco!

