Chaka Khan Sings Her “Baby Daddy Song” At Essence Music Festival

KISSDETROIT – Chaka Khan, just like her fellow Chicagoan Kanye West, performs a very personable set when she interacts with the audience. While at the Essence Music Festival Khan performed what she referred to as her ‘baby daddy song’. The actual title of the song is ‘Pack My Bags’

This next song I call my baby daddy song because when I wrote this song as I was, actually I wrote this song as I was leaving him. This was my first husband a long time ago….its one of my favorite songs.

Hassan Khan was Chaka’s first husband whom she married in 1970. They divorced in 1971.

SOURCE: @ITSYAGIRLAC ALL ACCESS PASS

MORE ESSENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL COVERAGE:

Pregnant Or Not Fantasia Says “F*** It” At Essence Music Festival [VIDEO]

Usher Gets Freaky At Essence Music Festival 2011 [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hudson Brings Out American Idol George Huff At Essence Music Festival [VIDEO]

Celebrities Attend 2011 Essence Festival Kickoff Concert [PHOTOS]