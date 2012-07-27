Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy bites into gay-marriage debate

source washingtonpost.com

It’s not every day that the leader of a big business steps into a national debate that has the potential to offend many of its customers.

But Dan Cathy, president of the popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A, has done just that, saying on a radio show that “we’re inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage. And I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude that thinks we have the audacity to redefine what marriage is all about.”

Following backlash after those remarks, Cathy then told the Baptist Press in an article posted July 16 that he is “guilty as charged” and is very “supportive of the family — the biblical definition of the family unit.” click here to read more

Reaction has been fierce and swift. Bloggers

