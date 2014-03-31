League City Man Arrested in Wife’s Murder [LISTEN]

(Credit: Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — A man in League City was arrested and charged with murder this weekend.

Felipe Fernandez, 48, is charged with murdering his wife Katrina Gonzales. It happened Saturday. In an unusual sequence of events, it was Fernandez who went to the police.

Officer Reagan Pena is with League City Police Department. She says Fernandez was not helpful with police and it was unclear what kind of a call this was.

The couple has two small children. Bond was set at $150,000.

