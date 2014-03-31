Man Sentenced to 20 Years for 1984 Cold Case Killing

(GALVESTON, TX) — A Galveston County man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a woman’s 1984 death will spend 20 years in prison.

Clyde Edwin Hedrick, 60, was convicted Friday for his role in the death of Ellen Rae Beason 30 years ago.

Hedrick was the person last seen with Beason on a steamy July night in 1984. He told authorities she drowned while swimming after the two left a League City night club, but until modern technology revealed Beason had been beaten to death, police couldn’t put a case together against him.

Prosecutors say he killed her and dumped her body along a dirt road in Galveston.

Hedrick was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Prosecutors initially planned to present evidence linking Hedrick to the “Killing Fields” murders, but they never mentioned it in trial.

The so called “Killing Fields” of Galveston County are a place where at least five women’s bodies were found between 1984 and 1991. Hedrick has never been charged in any of those murders.

