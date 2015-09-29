Quite possibly the biggest Gospel tour of the year is coming to a city near you! Festival of Praise, a 50-city concert tour features some of the biggest and best names in the industry, including Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Kim Burrell, Hezekiah Walker and Israel Houghton. Also on tour, Isaac Carree, Jessica Reedy and Zacardi Cortez. Hosting the festival is comedian Marcus Wiley of the “Yolanda Adams Morning Show”.

How do some of the biggest names in Gospel perform all their hits?

“We call it family style. We all came out together and we hang. We get to the chance to sing background for Kim, Hezekiah…we also have Jessica Reedy, Zacardi Cortez and Isaac Careee behind us.”

Can urban artists join the tour?

“Wherever we’re at, we don’t care if they’re urban or not, we get them to come and hang out with us.”

Kim Burrell on the most exciting thing about being on tour:

“One of the most exciting things for me on this tour is our ability to become closer. Ultimately I’m looking forward to the camaraderie.”

Festival of Praise Tour dates:

September 30 – Houston, TX

October 1- Wichita, KS

October 2- Beaumont, TX

October 3- Austin, TX

October 4- Baker, LA

October 6- Memphis, TN

October 8- Summerville, SC

October 9- Charlotte, NC

October 10 – Fayettville, NC

October 11- Jacksonville, FL

October 12- Fort Meyers, FL

October 13 – Savannah, GA

October 15 – Pompano Beach, FL

October 16 – Lakeland, FL

October 17- Atlanta, GA

October 18 – Columbus, GA

October 21 – Norfolk, VA

October 22 – Columbia, SC

October 23- Richmond, VA

October 24- Baltimore, MD

So who’s the biggest Christian, jokester and diva of the group? Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Fred Hammond Wants Uncle Charlie On ‘Festival of Praise Tour’?, Kim Burrell, Hezekiah Walker, Donnie McClurkin Reveal Biggest Diva & Jokester was originally published on blackamericaweb.com