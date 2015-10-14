3 Injured, 1 Critically, In Shooting At Party Near HBCU Campus

A man was critically wounded and two others were injured early Wednesday during a wild shootout at a house party near Tennessee State University in Nashville, sending more than one hundred partygoers diving for cover amid a hail of gunfire, according to NBC News.

The victims — one 19-year-old and two 20-year-olds — were identified as students from Tennessee State, Nashville State University and Middle Tennessee State University, NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

The shooting came during homecoming week at the HBCU, whose distinguished alumni include Oprah, Duke Ellington, and Olympic Gold medalist Wilma Rudolph.

The incident also comes at a time when the nation is still reeling in the aftermath of a recent high-profile on-campus shooting earlier this month at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, where ten people were killed, including the gunman.

While police are still piecing together just what happened at Tennessee State University, the shooting thrusts the school into the center of a raging debate about gun control. The shooters were apparently heavily armed, the report notes.

From WSMV News:

Police say a few hundred people were there when a group of armed men arrived and were turned away. Those people started shooting into the crowd of more than 100 people, picking random targets…. One of the victims is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The other two victims have minor gunshot wounds.

Although the school is celebrating homecoming this week, it’s unclear “if the party was related to the event,” notes the report.

