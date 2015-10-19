PLAY AUDIO

Devon Franklin talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new film, Woodlawn, the faith based film that tells the story of Tony Nathan, a star running back for Birmingham’s Woodlawn Colonels football team who went on to play at the University of Alabama and for the Miami Dolphins.

The film depicts how a spiritual revival broke out among the Woodlawn football team that spread to other schools and through the city, helping bring profound racial unity to Birmingham.

Woodlawn debuted in theaters October 16 and brought in $4.1 million opening weekend.

On playing a Pastor in the film:

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Devon Franklin Talks ‘Woodlawn’ Success, Going From Will Smith’s Intern To Film Executive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com