Robin Thicke Dodges Girlfriend Questions, Talks Return To ‘Husbands of Hollywood’

Robin Thicke has returned to music with a bang! After a tumultuous year, the blue-eyed soul singer will release his eighth studio album slated for release later this year.

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new single, Morning Sun, if he prefers acting over making music and if he’ll return to BET’s Husbands of Hollywood. And of course questions of his new relationship came up (he was rumored to be engaged). Listen above to hear how he expertly dodged the mention of his 20-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary.

(Photo Source: Courtesy, Robin Thicke Instagram)

