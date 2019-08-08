Come For The Tom Joyner Family Reunion And Stay And Experience Kissimmee

This is not a drill folks! We are officially three weeks away from the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion! Book your package today, you don’t want to miss this.

CEO of Experience Kissimmee, D.T. Minich looks forward to the Family Reunion every year and believes this one will be extra special. If you decide to hang out in Kissimmee a few days you won’t be disappointed because Labor Day weekend is also the “opening weekend for Star Wars at Disney.”

If theme parks aren’t your thing don’t worry, there’s lots of other things you can do in Kissimmee. They have zip lining, animal parks, gator tours and so much more. “It’s just a great great family vacation,” Minich says.

Learn more at ExperienceKissimmee.com.

