Morning Minute: Hate Over Healthcare

It was announced that if Trump wins the election in 2020 they’ll repeal Obama Care. Chris Paul just doesn’t understand how threatening to take away people’s health care doesn’t lose you your base. Especially because most of his rallies are full of people on oxygen tanks, walkers, and in wheelchairs. But, Chris says although their healthcare keeps them alive, “hate is their reason for living.”

