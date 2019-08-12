Watch Janet Jackson Surprise A Houston-Area Superfan Backstage At Her Residency [VIDEO]

One Houston-area dad had the surprise of a lifetime backstage at a Janet Jackson concert in Las Vegas.
A video of Keith B. Strawder, Sr. of Humble went viral in June when his sons, KB and Chris gave him tickets to see one of his favorite singers in Las Vegas for Father’s Day.
The concert was set for Saturday and Keith, of course, got a chance to see Jackson live. However, without his knowledge, the original video caught the attention of Jackson’s team, leading to a chance encounter with the “Rhythm Nation” singer backstage.
“My father could not believe what was happening. I honestly thought he was going to pass out,” KB says. “He kept his composure long enough to shower her with compliments and tell her thank you for continuing to be a positive, bright example to our women in this world. He hasn’t stopped talking about it and probably never will.”
The video has been viewed over 5.5 million times since Sunday.
“The genuine love of her aura was pure magic,” KB says. “She’s really just a naturally beautiful person with an awesome heart.”
