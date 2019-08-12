Watch Janet Jackson Surprise A Houston-Area Superfan Backstage At Her Residency [VIDEO]

One Houston-area dad had the surprise of a lifetime backstage at a Janet Jackson concert in Las Vegas.

A video of Keith B. Strawder, Sr. of Humble went viral in June when his sons, KB and Chris gave him tickets to see one of his favorite singers in Las Vegas for Father’s Day.

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019

The concert was set for Saturday and Keith, of course, got a chance to see Jackson live. However, without his knowledge, the original video caught the attention of Jackson’s team, leading to a chance encounter with the “Rhythm Nation” singer backstage.

Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?….well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019

“My father could not believe what was happening. I honestly thought he was going to pass out,” KB says. “He kept his composure long enough to shower her with compliments and tell her thank you for continuing to be a positive, bright example to our women in this world. He hasn’t stopped talking about it and probably never will.”

The video has been viewed over 5.5 million times since Sunday.

“The genuine love of her aura was pure magic,” KB says. “She’s really just a naturally beautiful person with an awesome heart.”

RELATED: Janet Jackson Reveals She Doesn’t Have A Nanny: ‘It’s My Baby And Me’

RELATED: Janet Jackson Talks About Baby Eissa’s Musical Talent & More

Also On Majic 102.1: