Guy was at home this weekend and his neighbor who is Black, asked him if he wanted to come hang with him and the fellas. On their way out, one of their other Black neighbors, who Guy calls “the broke one,” saw them and wanted to come too. They were out having a good time, and “the broke one,” all of a sudden wanted to talk to them about his girlfriend problems all night! Guy says the rule is to have fun not talk about your relationship issues. According to Guy the only thing you need to say on a night out is, “hey bartender, pour me a double!”

Guy’s Gripe: We Don’t Want To Hear Your Relationship Issues was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

