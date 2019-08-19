Katreese Barnes Of The Group Juicy, ‘S.N.L.’ Pianist And Emmy-Award Winner, Dies At 56

Katreese Barnes, a singer, producer, and composer known for songs such as “Sugar Free” in the group Juicy as well as her work on Saturday Night Live died on August 3, after weeks of speculation from fans. Her brother, Jerry confirmed the news saying that Barnes had been battling breast cancer for over 20 years.

In front of the cameras, Barnes was part of band Juicy with her brother Jerry. Known for the hit single “Sugar Free”, the group released three albums in the 1980s before helping co-produce Roberta Flack‘s Grammy-nominated Roberta album. Behind the scenes, she became the pianist for Saturday Night Live, a position she served for about a decade and won two Emmy awards in the process.

Katreese was great. Sketch writers, many with no rhythm and terrible voices, would come to her with song ideas and she would turn them into gold https://t.co/iA3Iri6sKE — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) August 19, 2019

Also On Majic 102.1: