Schools Closed Due To Tropical Storm Imelda

Heads up, the following schools have canceled classes Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Imelda slowly moving through the Houston area. This list will be updated as more schools announce cancellations.

School closures

College of the Mainland closed Wednesday, September 18, for both day and night classes.

Dickinson ISD: All campuses closed Wednesday

Galveston ISD has canceled classes for students Wednesday, September 18, 2019.They will communicate any changes on their website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and local cable Channel 17.

Galveston College will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, due to the threat of heavy rain and flooding. Day and evening classes have been canceled.

HCC: No classes Wednesday

High Island ISD: No classes Wednesday.

Hitchcock ISD: No classes Wednesday

Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy: will cancel school Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Santa Fe ISD: All campuses and district offices will be closed on Wednesday.

Texas A&M Galveston: All classes Wednesday, Sept. 18 are cancelled. Visit http://tamug.edu for more information.

Texas City ISD: All schools closed Wednesday, September 18

After-school cancellations

Houston ISD : All after-school activities and sporting events are canceled for Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather and the potential for flooded and dangerous road conditions.

Other cancellations, closures or delays

The Houston Zoo will be closed on Wed., Sept. 18.

