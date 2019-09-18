Whitney Houston Hologram Tour To Begin In 2020

Seven years after her untimely passing, Whitney Houston is giving fans a chance to see her in concert again.

The late singer’s estate announced a new hologram tour set to kick off overseas in 2020 before hitting North America. A digitized version of the late diva will appear on stage, belting her chart-topping hits and more.

The show will be titled “An Evening with Whitney,” and feature some of Houston’s biggest and most famous hits such as “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “The Greatest Love Of All” and more. All of these songs will be backed by a live band, back-up singers and dancers. The hologram was created by BASE Hologram and they said in a statement that the production will be “a celebration of her best work” and Fatima Robinson will handle choreography.

“Whitney was a musical trail-blazer and I’m extremely honored to have this opportunity to help craft this show in her honor,” Robinson said in a statement.

Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and estate executor has given the tour her full support and has praised it as an “authentic Whitney experience”.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” she said. “Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever.”

