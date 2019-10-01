Stacey Dash Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida

Stacey Dash made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday as the “Clueless” actress and former Fox News commentator was arrested for domestic violence.

Dash says she was acting in self-defense after her fourth husband, Jeffrey Marty allegedly put his hands on her, prompting her to scratch his arms in retaliation. A 911 call obtained by TMZ reveals Dash telling the operator that her husband put her “in a chokehold”.

Dash was arrested and held on $500 bond. Since her time in Hollywood, Dash has been a staunch supporter of the Republican party, appearing as a Fox News commentator for a few years before being let go from the network in 2017. Last year, she unsuccessfully attempted a run for Congress.

