CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Witherspoon Laid To Rest In Star Studded Fashion

John Witherspoon

Source: Funny Bone_ John Witherspoon / Funny Bone_ John Witherspoon

John ‘Pops” Witherspoon was laid to rest yesterday at Forrest Lawn in Los Angeles with a star studded cast that the legendary actor/comedian was worthy of receiving.

Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, David Letterman, Cedric the Entertainer, Witherspoon’s Wayans Bros co-star Shawn Wayans, Bill Bellamy, George Wallace, Robert Townsend, The Boondocks creator Aaaron McGruder, Representative Maxine Waters and members of Whitherspoon’s family were also among those in attendance. Regina King who was not able to attend sent her condolences to the service via a video that was played.

We will continue to OUR friend John Witherspoons, family, friends and colleagues uplifted in our prayers.

See video clip from the funeral below

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

John Witherspoon Laid To Rest In Star Studded Fashion  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close