Kanye Claus is coming to town! No seriously, Kanye West is bringing his “Sunday Service” including his traveling choir to Houston.According to TMZ, Kanye is set to show up at Joel Osteen’s 11am service at Lakewood Church this Sunday.
Kanye will allegedly not perform at the early service but he will perform in the evening.
During the early service, they say Ye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel Osteen for about 20-30 minutes.
Will you be going to see Yeezus at Sunday Service?
RELATED: Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service
Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service To Lakewood Church On Sunday was originally published on theboxhouston.com