CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service To Lakewood Church On Sunday

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye Claus is coming to town! No seriously, Kanye West is bringing his “Sunday Service” including his traveling choir to Houston.According to TMZ, Kanye is set to show up at Joel Osteen’s 11am service at Lakewood Church this Sunday.

Kanye will allegedly not perform at the early service but he will perform in the evening.

During the early service, they say Ye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel Osteen for about 20-30 minutes.

Will you be going to see Yeezus at Sunday Service?

RELATED: Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service

 

Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Service To Lakewood Church On Sunday  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Joel Osteen , Kanye West , Lakewood Church

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close